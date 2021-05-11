Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Kangana Ranaut terms COVID-19 a ‘wakeup call’ after dismissing it as ‘small time flu’

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has backtracked on her earlier statement about COVID-19 being a ‘small-time flu which got too much press’, this time calling it a ‘wake up call’.

Ranaut, who is currently recovering from COVID after testing positive last week, took to Instagram stories on Monday to share a picture of a pulse oximeter, urging people to take stringent measures like planting trees to ensure the survival of humans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

“Covid is just a wake-up call. If we don’t start living responsibly, the future for our species is bleak,” she said, before listing down pointers for a better future.

“Recycle clothes and natural resources,” she wrote, adding, “Plant more trees, one person must plant eight trees a year, that is the amount of oxygen each one of us consumes.”

Kangana

Ranaut’s third advice was ‘conscious birthing’. “Do you want children because everyone is having or it’s a conscious choice that you made?” she asked, before concluding her list with “Don’t waste water or food.”

The post comes days after her post terming COVID a small-time was deleted by Instagram. “Come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people,” the post said.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Adele suffers shock family tragedy

Lifestyle

Pakistani celebs condemn Israeli attacks in Palestine

Lifestyle

Lady Gaga, Prince Harry, Oprah team up for mental health series

Lifestyle

Tom Cruise returns his Golden Globes in protest against HFPA

[X] Close