Kangana Ranaut tests positive for COVID, calls it ‘small time flu’

Controversial Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has announced that she tested positive for COVID-19 early on Saturday.

The Queen actor, who was set to travel to her native state of Himachal Pradesh in India, shared that she had been “feeling tired and weak with a slight burning sensation in my eyes,” prior to getting tested for coronavirus.

“Today the result came I am COVID positive. I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it,” she said.

Ranaut urged people to not give the virus power over themself, explaining that “if you are scared, it will scare you more.”

“It is nothing but small-time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev,” she said.

