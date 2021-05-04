Controversial Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account has been suspended after a series of incriminating tweets.

The strict action came early on Tuesday, May 4, after Ranaut was slammed for her reactionary tweets about the post-election election violence in the Indian state of West Bengal. She had called for Indian PM Narendra Modi to “tame” the state’s Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

The tweet in question read, “This is horrible… we need super gundai to kill gundai… she is like an unleashed monster, to tame her Modi ji please show your Virat roop from the early 2000s… #PresidentRuleInBengal.”

Kangana Ranaut’s suspension has spurred an air of jubilation among Indians on Twitter, one of whom tweeted, “One virus left the twitter, now waiting for the other virus to leave the country,” as a dig at Ranaut.

One virus left the twitter 🥰 now waiting for other virus to leave the country 😟😟 #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/1MbBPGDQpN — chubs★ (@pikusupremacy) May 4, 2021

Twitter, in an official statement, has clarified that the ban is permanent, confirmed ANI. We’ve been clear that we'll take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy&Abusive Behaviour policy:Twitter Spox — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021 “We’ve been clear that we’ll take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules,” said a Twitter spokesperson. Reacting to the ban, Ranaut was quoted as saying, “Twitter has only proved my point. They’re Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema.” Twitter has only proved my point they're Americans & by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema: Kangana Ranaut pic.twitter.com/isGS4QqOQo — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021 “But my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved, and censored for thousands of years, and still, there is no end to the suffering,” she added. Here is how the Twitterati reacted to the news

