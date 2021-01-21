Web Analytics
Red kangaroo gives birth to rare white baby

NEW YORK: In an incredible incident, a red kangaroo has given birth to a pure white baby at a zoo in Harpursville, New York.     

In an Instagram post, the Animal Adventure Park said that a joey born recently to parents Rosie and Boomer at the zoo. It said that the zookeepers shocked to see its fur was completely white when they removed the baby from the mother’s pouch for a medical inspection last week.

The zoo said the coloration was the result of by a rare mutation called leucism, which causes a partial loss of pigmentation. “The baby’s eyes have black pigmentation,” it added.

 “We are not aware of any leucistic red kangaroo in the United States, proving just how rare this occurrence is,” the zoo added.

