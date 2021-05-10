Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


12 men arrested for illegally occupying ice factory in Karachi

Karachi arrest occupation ice factory

KARACHI: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested twelve men for illegally occupying ice factory in Karachi’s Sher Shah, ARY News reported. 

As per details, the police party of Sher Shah in an action against the Waheed Gangwar group arrested twelve men who were occupying the ice factory of a man named Rafique Memon in Gulbai.

Two Kalashnikovs and three vehicles were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Fida Janwari.

The arrested were identified as Waheed, Abdul Razaque, Abdul Wahid, Abid Ali, Ayaz, Shahid, Zahid, Yasir, Babar, Gul Ahmed, Imdad and Ali Rehman.

Read more: Police arrests armed gang of land grabbers in Karachi

SSP Janwari further said the aforesaid arrested had kidnapped four people including the watchman of the factory during the occupation.

Further investigation was underway from the arrested.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Over 16,000 frontliners affected by Covid-19 across country

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan to take telephone calls from public tomorrow

Must Read

Court extends PML-N MNA’s physical remand for two more days

Must Read

Last day for passengers’ return to hometowns for Eidul Fitr

[X] Close