Karachi’s additional sessions judge tests positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: Additional Sessions Judge Karachi South Zahid Parveen on Monday tested positive for the coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The judge after testing positive for the pandemic has quarantined herself at her house. Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the administration of the infected court has decided to test all the employees for the virus.

The number of coronavirus positive cases is increasing sharply in the country and according to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan has recorded 3,795 new cases and 37 deaths due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 37 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,398. 1,530 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,539 patients are in critical condition including 103 reported within a day.

The total count of active cases is 55,354 and the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases reaches up to 9.7 per cent.

