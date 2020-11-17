Foreigners trapped as elevator stops functioning at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Some foreigners faced trouble after getting stuck in an elevator near concourse halls at Karachi airport after it developed a fault and stopped functioning, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The foreigners got stuck in the elevator started shouting for help after being panicked as emergency button of the lift was not working as well. They remained stuck in the elevator for more than seven minutes before the airport officials arrived in to get them out.

The officials of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spotted the people trapped in the elevator through the security cameras and immediately moved in to evacuate them.

According to the administration of the Jinnah International Airport – Karachi, the faults were occurred due to the old-fashioned lifts. They said that the trapped passengers were safely taken out by CAA officials after watching them through cameras installed inside the lift.

