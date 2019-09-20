Karachi: Bandits’ gang operating in guise of security company busted

KARACHI: Police has busted a gang of bandits operating under the veil of a security agency in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

SSP Karachi East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar in a press conference at his office said that the district police has arrested five members of a gang of dacoits, who were operating under the veil of a security agency.

The police in an operation near Khatoon-e-Pakistan College in New Town area arrested a gang of bandits, including gang leader Asif and four others, in uniforms of a security agency.

Policemen recovered 16 weapons from their possession and six stolen or snatched motorbikes.

Moreover, several dozens of other motorcycles, stolen from various areas of the city, were recovered on their indication.

“The arrested accused had formed fake Shahbaz security company and were operating under its shelter,” SSP East said.

They were providing their members as security guards on cheaper rates to the clients and with the help and information of these accomplices they used to plunder those houses, police officer said.

They had also arranged a makeshift office of the security agency in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

The weapons found from their possession were illegal and without any record. While their so-called security agency was also unregistered, police officer said.

The gang had committed dozens of crimes in Clifton, Darakhshan, Defence and other upscale areas of the city, SSP Azfar Mahesar added.

