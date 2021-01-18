Karachi to brace another cold wave in last week of January: report

KARACHI: Another cold wave is expected in the port city as mercury will likely to drop to 06 ºCelsius in the last week of January, according to a weather report.

As per details, Karachi will experience chilly winds and drop in temperature.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted cold and dry weather in the city as minimum temperature recorded at 10.0 ºCelsius. The maximum temperature in daytime expected to reach 29 ºCelsius.

The northeastern winds are blowing in city with 11 kilometres per hour wind speed.

The cold wave that was continued in the port city for more than two weeks became less severe recently.

In a severe cold spell in the metropolis, minimum temperature bracketed between six to seven degree Celsius, as the city recorded its coldest night in last 10 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°Celsius on the new year night.

Dense fog is likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Very cold weather is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan, while cold and dry in other parts of the country.

Minimum temperature was recorded minus -14 Celsius in Skardu, minus -12 at Gopis, Astore and Leh, minus 08 at Anantnag, minus 07 at Bagrote, minus 06 in Gilgit, Hunza and Srinagar, minus 05 in Shopian, Parachinar and Ziarat.

