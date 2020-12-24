Karachi to brace shivering weather in last week of Year 2020

KARACHI: The met office has predicted an intense cold weather in Karachi from December 28, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Minimum temperature in the port city today recorded at 10 ºCelsius, it is expected to be between 10 and 12 °Celsius during the next 24 hours and 09 – 11 ºCelsius on next day, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a weather report.

The mercury is expected to drop further from the next week unleashing an intense cold weather in the last week of the year, according to the met office.

The winds are blowing from the northeast in Karachi at a speed of nine to 18 KM per hour in the morning.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts.

A cold and dry wave is prevailing in northern Balochistan. The temperature in Kalat was recorded at minus 7 °Celsius and minus 5 °Celsius in Quetta.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night hours.

In the last week of year 2020, Siberian winds are expected to enter in the country on December 28 or 29 affecting the normal routine life. The cold wave could break 52 years record of the lowest temperature in the country, according to a weather forecast.

Comments

comments