KARACHI: The rescue authorities on Sunday recovered two more dead bodies from the debris of a collapsed building in Gulbahar area of the city, claimed sources, ARY News reported.

The unfortunate incident has thus far claimed 23 lives while many still are stuck under the wreckage, fears of the death toll rising still exist.

The rescue authorities of Sindh and Karachi municipal authorities continued removing the rubble from the crash site on the fourth consecutive day with Pakistan Rangers – Sindh and local police aiding the efforts.

36 injured who were pulled out from under the debris were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for immediate medical attention.

34 out of the 36 injured have since been discharged from the healthcare facility after being given preliminary treatment.

A professor of Karachi’s Federal Urdu University who was a resident of a building adjacent to the one that collapsed has been reported missing since the incident occurred.

On Friday, a Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) team probing the collapse claimed that the five-storey building caved in due to its weak foundation.

