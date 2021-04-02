Karachi: Four trapped after building collapses during anti-encroachment op

KARACHI: At least four people were trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Karachi during an anti-encroachment operation in the surroundings of Orangi Town drainage nullah, ARY News reported on Friday.

The multi-storey building was collapsed during the anti-encroachment operation to clear illegal constructions near Orangi Town nullah. At least four people were trapped inside the debris, however, rescue teams rushed immediately and pulled three people out of the debris.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The incident took place in Orangi Town Sector 9. According to local residents, the building collapse incident was occurred due to the inexperienced staff of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

It emerged that the three-storey residential building was being demolished by labourers using manual tools instead of heavy machinery which suddenly went down on them. Efforts are underway to rescue another labourer trapped inside the debris of the building.

