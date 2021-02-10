Karachi: Burglars loot 9 mm guns, cash from arms repair shop

KARACHI: Unknown burglars looted arms and cash from a weapons repair workshop in Clifton, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The accused entered in a weapons’ repair shop at Zamzama Street in Clifton in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday and stolen six 9 mm pistols, three Lac rupees cash and other valuables, according to the police.

The criminals entered in the premises by breaking locks of the shop, area police said.

The police has collected forensic evidence from the crime scene and seeking CCTV footage of the spot, police officials said.

“Police is registering FIR of the crime on the complaint of the shop owner, a resident of Quaidabad area,” officials further said.

