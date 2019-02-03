Karachi: Case registered against SHO over death of youth in custody

KARACHI: A case was registered against station house officer (SHO) of Taimuria Police Station after a young man died in the police custody on Saturday night, ARY News reported.

Twenty-one-year old Bilal was held by police in a wounded condition following a shootout two days ago died under controversial circumstances on Feb 1.

Police surgeon Aijaz Khokhar said that the wounded youth was first brought by the police to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and they took him back after initial medical treatment.

However, he was brought to the hospital again late on Friday night as his condition worsened during police custody. He said the young man later died.

Karachi’s Additional Inspector General of Police Dr Ameer Sheikh took notice of the suspect’s death in the custody of the Taimuria police.

The AIG tasked Deputy Inspector General (DIG) West Zone Ameen Yousufzai to probe into the man’s death and submit a report within three days.

Accused Bilal was arrested in an injured condition after an alleged shootout with the police personnel within the jurisdiction of the Taimuria police station.

Questioning why the accused was not moved to hospital, if he was critically injured, the Karachi police chief directed the DIG to probe into the cause of the death and fix responsibility for it.

Officials of the Taimuria police station said the accused died of cardiac arrest caused by low blood pressure, rejecting the claim that bullet injuries resulted in his death.

Earlier, on Jan 2, a man identified as Qaim Ali allegedly died in the custody of the Defence police. However, the police claimed that a citizen, Tariq Mustafa, informed them that his driver suffered a heart attack while sitting in his car outside his home and sought police’s help to shift him to a hospital.

