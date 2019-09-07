Karachi Central Police arrest four terrorists of banned outfit

KARACHI: District Central Police has arrested four terrorists involved in scores of criminal acts, citing a police official, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Arrested terrorists are linked with an outlawed group, SSP Central Arif Aslam Rao told the media.

“They were involved in attacks on forces, police and the media,” SSP Rao said.

They had attacked a DSNG van of a private television channel in year 2017, the police officer said.

In that attack, an employee of the television channel, Taimur was martyred. Before that attack they had also targeted the police personnel, SSP Central said.

Four arrested men had martyred three police officials in various attacks in the city. Among three martyred policemen two were working for the operations department, while third was in taffic department, the SSP said.

The arrested men were also involved in extortion and contract killings in the city, he added.

ARY News has received a video statement of one of the arrested men identified as Faheem Muaavia, who said that they had hurled a hand grenade at a police armored carrier parked at Five Star Chowrangi of the city. Later they opened fire at a DSNG at the KDA Chowrangi, passing from there and later escaped from the scene.

