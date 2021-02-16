KARACHI: Federal planning minister Asad Umar chaired Tuesday a board session to deliberate projects of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and Railway Freight Corridor (RFC), where the progress reports on these were discussed, ARY News reported.

Asad Umar was briefed on the current processing status of both the Karachi-based projects and was told they are running according to their timelines.

The federal minister tasked the railways ministry and authority to conduct monthly surveys on the progress of these projects and has advised them to exploit all available options to speed up their completion.

He said the government is determined about the success of the KCR project, said planning minister Umar.

