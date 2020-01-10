Karachi City Marathon 2020 to be held on Jan 12: Commissioner

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Friday said that 2nd Commissioner Karachi City Marathon 2020 in the city would begin from Moin Khan Academy on January 12, ARY NEWS reported.

The marathon will begin from and end at Moin Khan Academy at Khayaban-e-Tipu, passing through Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Captain Farhan Shaheed Park, and Khayaban-e-Ittehad.

“This is the second marathon and over 5000 people including men, women, and children would participate in the event,” he said.

He said that the event was aimed at reviving the lights of the city.

Special arrangements have been finalized from the authorities to ensure that nobody other than those registered for the long-route race enters the designated-route. Special volunteers would also be deployed at the marathon aimed at managing the marathon route.

In 2017, Karachi Kings, the most expensive and popular cricket team of the Pakistan Super League, organised a marathon race at ‘Teen Talwar’ Clifton.

The marathon race culminated at Do Talwar roundabout. Organised under the title “Karachi Dorey Ga”, prominent politicians, showbiz figures, cricketers, social activists and civil society representatives graced the occasion with their presence.

Read More: Tokyo Olympic marathon to be moved to Hokkaido due to heat

Mayor Karachi was the chief guest of the event which was also attended by Mr. Shahi Syed of ANP and other notables of the city. Mr. Akhter vowed to promote recreational activities in the city. He also appreciated the healthy initiative taken by the ARY Digital Network in the shape of the marathon.

He also congratulated CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal for splendid initiative for Karachiites. He expressed hope that Karachi Kings will shine at the PSL.

Comments

comments