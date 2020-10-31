Web Analytics
Karachi: Coast Guards rescue boat passengers stranded in sea

Karachi Coast Guard

KARACHI: The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) in an operation rescued nine passengers and crew of a boat stranded off Kaemari, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Coast Guards Marine Wing conducted a rescue operation in sea and saved nine passengers of a fishing boat, Al-Daniyal, a spokesperson said.

The boat was stranded in the sea after its engine failed and the vessel could likely to capsize in the sea, PCG spokesperson said.

The PCG marine wing timely intervened and sent a rescue boat to help the stranded boatmen, according to the spokesman. “Nine passengers and crew of the boat have been shifted to the Kemari coast,” the spokesman added.

