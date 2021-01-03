Karachi cold wave likely to persist few more days: Met office

KARACHI: The Met Office has stated that ongoing cold wave in Karachi is expected to last few more days as minimum temperature was recorded in morning at 8°Celsius in the city.

The maximum temperature could increase to 24°Celsius today.

It is to be mentioned here that the metropolis recorded its coldest night in last 10 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°C on the new year night between Thursday and Friday.

Cold and dry weather is expected in the city today. Northerly/Northeasterly winds are blowing in the city and the wind speed likely to increase above 50 kilometers per per hour in next few days, according to the weather report.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/snow is expected in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas while fog is likely to prevail in central and south Punjab at isolated places.

Rain/snow is also expected in Murree and Galliyat during the period.

Westerly Wave

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast the first rain/snowfall of Year 2021 in upper areas of the country from Sunday (today) till Tuesday. A strong westerly wave will enter in Pakistan this evening and likely to grip upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of this weather system rain and thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujrat, Sialkot. Narowal Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura and Kasur during Sunday (evening) to Tuesday.

Rain with snowfall over the hills is also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Kurrum, on Monday or Tuesday.

Rain is also expected in Mianwali, Khushab, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Tobatek Singh, Faisalabad and Sargodha in Punjab during the period.

The met office has warned that heavy rain fall may trigger landslides in vulnerable areas of Kashmir during Monday/Tuesday.

