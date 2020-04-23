Web Analytics
Groom takes bride on motorbike in Karachi amid coronavirus lockdown

Karachi Coronavirus Lockdown

KARACHI: A unique marriage ceremony took place in Karachi, where a groom came on a motorbike to take his newly wedded wife, ARY News reported on Thursday. 

As per details, the groom reached at his in-laws house along with two witnesses for Nikkah on motorbikes due to lockdown and social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak.

In a video available with ARY News, the newly wedded couple can be seen on the bike after Nikkah, ready to leave for their home.

Last month, at least nine members of a family infected with novel coronavirus after they attended a marriage ceremony in Karachi.

According to details, the nine-member family attended a marriage ceremony, where a woman  infected with COVID-19 was in attendance. The woman had arrived from Saudi Arabia and was diagnosed with the deadly virus.

The coronavirus patient met with the family in the marriage ceremony and had dinner together, infecting all the people with the virus.

