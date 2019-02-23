Karachi: Couple killed in the name of honour over jirga’s order

KARACHI: Police investigations have disclosed that two bodies of a man and woman, found near Hub Dam were murdered in the name of honour, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The tortured bodies were identified as Naseeb Zar Khan and Wahabsar Khan, two residents of Mominabad Metroville area of Karachi.

The family of boy, Naseeb Zar, has refused to file a case, the police said.

The FIR of double murder has been registered by police under the honour killing clauses of the law.

The families of the two deceased belong to Kala Dhakka area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The boy and the girl were first tortured and then murdered, police said.

According to police Naseeb Zar had left home after fighting with his family eight months ago. The girl went missing, one month after the boy left his home.

The two families after disappearance of Naseeb Zar and Wahabsar avoided to register a missing complaint in police. Instead, the two families called a Jirga and the elders of the Jirga decided to kill the couple in the name of honour, according to the police investigation.

The family of the girl fled from the area after the murder. The couple was murdered with planning, police officials said.

The family of the boy has refused to register the murder case of their son.

Police further investigating into the matter.

The crimes in the name of honour and crimes against women are rampant in Pakistan, mostly in rural areas of the country. But Karachi and other cities of the country also witnessed the gory crime.

