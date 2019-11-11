Karachi court issues arrest warrant of Director FIA Sultan Khawaja

KARACHI: A local court has issued arrest warrant of the Director FIA Sultan Khawaja over his absence in a police encounter case in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Khawaja, who has been a witness in the case, failed to appear in the hearing despite the court repeatedly summoned him.

Moreover the inquiry report of 2015 murder of Tariq Hussain in Karachi yet to be submitted in the court.

Learned judge ordered Additional I.G. Police to arrest and produce Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sindh, Sultan Khawaja before the court.

According to police six accused called Tariq Hussain in a ground and

and killed him.

The complainant of the case said that the police had claimed the murder an encounter to show its performance.

Sultan Ali Khawaja, had conducted inquiry of the fake police encounter.

Comments

comments