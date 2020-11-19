KARACHI: Continuing strict action over the violation of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Karachi, the city administration sealed and fined several marriage halls, shops, supermarkets and imposed fines, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the Karachi commissioner, warnings were given to seven marriage halls and one was fined Rs 400,000. A total fine of Rs 495,000 were imposed on seven restaurants over violation of the COVID-19 SOPs, 39 were given warnings and eight were sealed, he said.

The commissioner further told that thirteen supermarkets, shops and medical stores were sealed while four were fined a total of Rs 700,000. The administration also warned five educational institutions.

Thirteen persons were fined for not wearing facemasks and twenty-eight were warned.

In a major spike in COVID-19 cases, the Sindh province on Wednesday had witnessed over 1100 cases of the infection, according to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“The province recorded 1,127 cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours,” said the chief minister while disclosing an alarming increase in the virus cases during the routine briefing on daily coronavirus numbers.

