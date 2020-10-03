Crackdown on Karachi eateries, marriage halls violating corona SOPs

KARACHI: The city authorities have sealed scores of restaurants, other places and imposed fines over non compliance of novel coronavirus SOPs, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Commissioner Karachi in a statement has said that no permission will be allowed of violating the COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

The officials inspected seven marriage halls in Karachi and sealed two halls over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), enforced by the government to contain spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials also warned five wedding halls to strictly follow the SOPs.

The city authorities also sealed 41 restaurants and eateries over violation of the rules.

Moreover, 67 restaurants were issued warnings and imposed fines over two lac rupees.

According to reports, two marriage halls and four restaurants were imposed fines, while three eateries were sealed in Central District of Karachi.

Two shops and one super store were sealed in Karachi’s South District.

Two wedding halls and nine restaurants were sealed in Korangi District of the city.

Moreover, heavy fines were imposed on 10 restaurants over violation of coronavirus SOPs.

In District East 14 eateries were sealed and 10 were slapped fines of over 30,000 rupees.

