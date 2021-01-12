Karachi: CTD books four suspects for terror funding to Da’aish

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department has filed a case of funding Da’aish terrorist group, quoting sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“A suspect Umar bin Khalid was detained from Tariq Road in year 2020 over the illegal funding,” CTD sources said. “The accused however released on personal surety due to want of evidence,” sources said.

“Two mobile phones were also taken from the possession of Umar bin Khalid and sent for forensic test,” sources said.

“Digital forensic report of the cell phones has provided evidence against the accused and his accomplices,” according to CTD sources.

“A case has been filed against Umar bin Khalid and his three accomplices, Junaid, Zia and Awais,” CTD sources said.

“The accused were in contact with terrorists Da’aish network in Syria and Pakistan,” according to the sources.

“The accused was funding the terrorist network from various sources,” CTD sources said. “The funds would likely to be used for terrorist attacks in Syria and Pakistan”.

The CTD sources have vowed to arrest the accused nominated in terror funding case soon, sources said.

