‘Dacoit’ killed, three nabbed after gun battle with police in Karachi

KARACHI: A police team has claimed to have arrested four dacoits in wounded condition from the crime scene after an alleged gun battle in Soldier Bazaar area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

An encounter took place in the vicinity of Soldier Bazaar police station on Tuesday early morning at around 5:00 am when a police party immediately rushed to scene after getting information about a robbery by a dacoits’ gang at a house.

Superintendent Police (SP) Jamshed Division Farooque Bijarani told media that a police party rushed to the crime scene immediately after getting a complaint on 15 helpline regarding the presence of dacoits inside a residence in Soldier Bazaar area.

He said that the dacoits opened fire on the police team which was responded effectively by the personnel. SP Bijarani added that four alleged dacoits have been arrested in wounded condition, whereas, one of their accomplices managed to flee from the scene.

Later one of them succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The police officer said that all four dacoits were foreign nationals. The police team also recovered weapons, stolen assets including jewellery from their possession.

Comments

comments