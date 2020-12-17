Covid-19 hotspots in Karachi’s District West put under lockdown

KARACHI: The civic authorities imposed on Thursday a “micro smart lockdown” in a number of localities in Karachi’s District West for a period of two weeks after these reported a spike in Covid-19 infections.

The lockdown that will come into effect at midnight tonight will remain in place till 7am on December 31.

The areas that will be locked down include Manghopir (Bakra Perhi, Sector 14-B, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Sector 10/5 and KDA Sector 6) and Orangi (Saleemabad Sector 11/2 and Shah Wali Ullah Nagar).

People living in these areas will have to adhere to the following SOPs:

Anyone entering or exiting these areas will have to wear a mask

Unnecessary movement shall be restricted

All businesses in these areas will ensure COVID-19 SOPs are followed in letter and spirit

No private/family get-together will be allowed

No gathering of three or more persons will be allowed in public spaces

All persons afflicted with the virus will quarantine themselves and would not be allowed to mingle with others until they test negative

