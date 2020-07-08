Parts of Karachi receive drizzle, light rain

KARACHI: Various areas of Karachi received light rain and drizzle in the wee hours of Wednesday, turning the hot and humid weather pleasant, ARY News reported.

Drizzle was reported in areas of Malir, Landhi, Korangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Liaquatabad and other areas.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain is expected in various parts of the metropolis during the day.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) today predicted that the hot and humid weather will prevail during the day with the maximum temperature expected to rise to 37 degrees Celsius.

At least nine people, two children among, had died in rain-related incidents that took place in different areas of the city on Monday, according to police and rescue officials.

A minor boy died of electrocution in Orangi Town’s Mominabad area. He was identified as seven-year-old Muhammad Riaz.

In another incident, a three-year-old girl Esha died after a wall of her house collapsed on her in the Malir Shamsi Society within the limits of the al-Falah police station. A woman lost her life and her daughter was injured when a wall of their house collapsed on them within the remits of the Liaquatabad police station.

Separately, three people died after the roof of their house collapsed in Baloch Goth.

