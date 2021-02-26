Web Analytics
Karachi DSP’s vehicle towed away over wrong parking

KARACHI: Traffic police in Karachi on Friday towed away the vehicle of the district superintendent of police (DSP) for violating traffic laws in Saddar, ARY News reported.

As per details, the vehicle of DSP Anwar Gopang, who was earlier deputed in the traffic police, was towed-away over double parking in the city’s main business area of Saddar.

The vehicle was moved to the Preedy police station and the DSP was fined Rs520 over the wrong parking, fancy number plates, and tinted windows of the vehicle.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Iqbal Dara said that crackdown against the vehicles running with the fancy number plates and tinted windows in Karachi currently underway.

All the officers have been directed to take action without any discrimination.

He urged the residents to follow the traffic rules and avoid using fancy number plates and tinted windows.

