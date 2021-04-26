Karachi: Electioneering in NA-249 winds up tomorrow at midnight

KARACHI: The electioneering in the NA-249 by-poll in Karachi will come to an end 48 hours before the polling, the election commission said on Monday.

The election campaign will end at midnight of 27 and 28 April, in the constituency, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said.

The ECP has directed all political parties in the election race to follow the election code of conduct.

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the ECP earlier has asked the Karachi administration to appoint healthcare staff during the NA-249 by election in order to effectively implement COVID SOPs during the polling process.

Last Monday, the Sindh government formally requested the ECP to postpone the by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-249 Karachi. The ECP rejected the request and announced that the by-poll would be held on scheduled time.

The ECP issued a notification, directing political parties to wind up all political activity in the constituency 48 hours before the polls and warned that anyone found violating it would be punished with imprisonment.

DRO Syed Nadeem Haider said that the by-polls in NA-249 would be held on April 29.

