Karachi likely to experience heatwave next week: Met Office

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Friday Karachi may experience a heatwave from May 5-8 due to a likely change in the direction of winds, ARY News reported.

The Met Department said temperature is expected to range from 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Dry winds from the south and south-west will push the mercury up on the scale turning the metropolis weather hot.

About today’s weather forecast, the PMD said the mercury can go up to 37 degrees Celsius in the port city during the day with 63 per cent humidity recorded in the air this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Met office said mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm with winds is expected at few places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning:

Islamabad eighteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-five, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-two, Quetta sixteen Gilgit thirteen, Murree fifteen and Muzaffarabad seventeen degrees centigrade.

