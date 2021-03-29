Karachi to experience hot weather spell in coming days: weather report

KARACHI: Maximum temperature in the city likely to soar to 40 ºCelsius for next four to five days in a hot weather spell, ARY News reported on Monday.

Met office in a weather report said that due to change of winds direction from southwest to north or northwest, hot to very hot and dry weather will prevail in Karachi during next four to five days with maximum temperature likely to remain between 38-40 ºCelsius.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) also predicted suspension of the sea breeze in daytime, which will add to further soaring of the temperature in the port city.

The weather department, however, dispelled apprehensions about an impending heatwave in the metropolis.

The Met Office had earlier warned against a hotter weather in Karachi. The change comes because of dry and hot northwestern winds blowing towards Karachi, according to the weather report.

Talking about the intensity of soaring Mercury, weather pundits said that the temperature is likely to be 4°Celsius to 6°C higher than usual due to change in the wind direction.

“Dry and hot winds will blow from the northwest in the city, however, there is no possibility of a heatwave at present” a PMD official said.

