Karachi to experience searing hot weather on Eid days

KARACHI: The Heat Wave Warning Centre of Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday warned of searing hot weather in Karachi in Eid days, ARY News reported.

The first two days’ of Eid ul Fitr, June 05 and 06, will be hot and humid, while the mercury in the city will remain between 38 – 40 ºC, the weather warning said.

The wind direction in these two days will remain westerly or south westerly, the met office predicted.

The weather office in its forecast for Tuesday (today) said the weather is expected to remain hot and dry in most parts of the countryِ۔ while very hot in eastern Balochistan and Sindh.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

According to the forecast the weather will remain very hot in Sindh and eastern Balochistan on Wednesday, while hot and dry weather in most parts of the country.

Highest maximum temperatures were recorded yesterday (Monday) at Jaccobabad and Larkana 50°C, Sibbi, Dadu, Moen-Jo-daro 49°C, Noorpur Thal, R.Y.Khan, Bhakkar, Bahawalnagar, D.G.Khan, Sukkur, Rohri and Mithi 48°C.

Temperatures in Jacobabad yesterday crossed 51°C, while mercury soared to 50°C in Padidan and Dadu.

A spell of very hot weather has also engulfed several districts of Punjab as temperature reached to 46 degree Celsius in Khaniwal, Khanpur, D.G. Khan and 45 degree Celsius in Multan and Faisalabad.

Several districts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also experiencing sizzling hot weather as the met office has forecast maximum 47 degree Celsius temperature in Turbat and D.I.Khan today.

Pakistan Meteorological Department had recently predicted that the hot weather spell in Karachi will continue till the mid of June.

The met office said the weather will remain hot in the metropolis until after Eid, however, after June 15, the temperature will likely to recede.

The monsoon rains will likely to begin in the port city from July, the met office said.

Earlier, the weather department, in a warning, had said that the heatwave is likely to grip Karachi and surrounding areas from May 25 to 27.

Nevertheless, Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Heatwave Early Warning Centre later downgraded the heatwave alert “as mild heatwave” with hot and humid weather likely to prevail.

In an earlier heatwave from May 1st–3rd, the maximum temperature in Karachi had soared up to 42°C.

Comments

comments