KARACHI: A weather official has said that Karachi is undergoing a heat wave that will

continue for next three days, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Sardar Sarfaraz has said that

maximum temperature in Karachi has been recorded 40 ºCelsius and above today.

Due to formation of low pressure area over North Arabian Sea, the winds from the sea to the

city have been suspended and the hot weather will be continued for the next two days, Sarfaraz

said.

The met office in a heat wave alert earlier said that due to the low pressure in North Arabian

Sea maximum temperature in Karachi may rise to 40 ºCelsius and above from 1st July to 3rd July.

The weather will be turned pleasant on July 4 and 5 with drizzling in the morning and night on

both days, the weather official said.

“Karachi can receive showers in coming week,” Sardar Sarfaraz said.

The PMD predicted rainfall in Tharparkar, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu and Shaheed

Benazirabad on Wednesday (today) evening and the night.

The weather in most parts of the country will remain hot and humid today, while eastern

Balochistan, upper Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan will likely to receive rainfall

with thunderstorm, weather office said in its report.

Yesterday maximum temperature was recorded in Naukandi with 47 ºCelsius and 45 ºC at Mohenjo

Daro and Sibi.

