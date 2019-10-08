Karachi experiences partially cloudy, mild weather: PMD

KARACHI: The city experiences a mild and partially cloudy weather with minimum temperature 23 degree Celsius, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its forecast for Tuesday.

The maximum temperature in Karachi will remain between 34-36 degree Celsius today while humidity will be 40 to 70 percent.

The mercury goes down in the city after the sea breeze restored, which have a cooling impact on the temperature in the metropolis, weather department said.

Presently northeasterly winds blowing in the metropolis with a speed of 06 kilometers per hour.

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today, the weather department predicted. However, rain/wind- thunderstorms is expected in Gilgit Baltistan.

During past 24 hours rain occurred at isolated places Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall(mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Buner 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 02, Skardu, Astore 01, Punjab: Sialkot (A/P 01).

