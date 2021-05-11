Karachi experiences windy weather today, says PMD

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday reported windy weather in Karachi with 20 kilometres per hour wind speed, ARY News reported.

Dusty winds from southwest blowing in the port city limiting the visibility range, the met office said.

In otherwise hot and humid weather in the city maximum temperature could soar to 38 ºCelsius.

The weather department has forecast extremely hot and dry weather condition in most parts of Sindh with likely rainfall in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The PMD has forecast a hot and dry weather in most plain areas of the country on Tuesday, while rainfall with wind and thunderstorm in Potohar region, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit received rain with thunderstorm on Monday. Maximum rainfall was received in Rawalakot in Kashmir (60mm) and Garhi Dopatta 22mm.

Islamabad received 32mm rainfall in city, 24mm at Golra, 17mm at Bokra, 13mm at Syedpur and 11mm at Airport.

Comments

comments