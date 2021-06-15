Karachi Expo Center reports shortage of Chinese vaccine

KARACHI: The largest Covid vaccination center Karachi Expo Center said Tuesday it faced a shortage of Chinese vaccines and consequently it has stopped its drive partly as only people above 40 year of age are being administered AstraZeneca shots

Doses of Sinopharm, Sinovac and Cansino vaccines have been exhausted in the largest vaccination center with the capacity of 30,000 jabs per day with 24/7 operation.

According to Expo Center camp officials, only people above 40 years of age are being jabbed and that with AstraZeneca.

We are experiencing the vaccine supply halt from federal authorities, officials said, as those under 40 were returned disappointed.

READ ALSO: Pakistan revises guidelines, allows AstraZeneca shot for under 40s

It may be noted that earlier today, in a bid to help inoculate people who need to travel abroad for education or jobs, the federal government has revised guidelines for the AstraZeneca vaccine and allowed citizens who are 18 or older to get the jab.

According to new guidelines issued by the National Ministry of Health, the vaccine shot could be given to the male aged 18 years or above, and the women above 40 years of age.

As per guidelines, people waiting to travel abroad would be given AstraZeneca jab while the government has restricted the use of AstraZeneca vaccine in people below 18 years of age.

