Karachi facing water shortage, says MD KWSB

KARACHI: Managing Director (MD) Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Asadullah Khan has said that only 45 per cent water is currently available for the people of Karachi.

The MD KWSB said the consumption of water has increased in the city due to hot weather and large number of people washing their hands frequently amid coronavirus threat.

He said the situation of the water scarcity will be settled as the temperature become normal and added that only seven water hydrants are operating in the city legally and for rest orders have been passed for an action.

Asadullah Khan said he is expected to meet the Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda soon.

In order to meet the demand of the water in Karachi, K-IV water project, a municipal infrastructure project being jointly developed by the provincial and federal governments.

The estimated cost is approximately Rs.25.5 billion, while the project is designed to provide 650 million gallons of water daily to Karachi in three phases. The new water supply will be extracted from Keenjhar Lake through three water canals.

