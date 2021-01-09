Karachi factory blaze extinguished after hours-long firefighting

KARACHI: Fire brigade officials have announced to control the third-degree blaze erupted at a factory in the industrial area of the city, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Cooling process has been in progress after dousing the fire at a factory in Haroonabad in Site area, officials said.

Twelve fire tenders including the fire engines of KPT and the Navy participated in firefighting to extinguish the third-degree fire.

Earlier, the chief fire officer said that the firefighters have halted spread of the blaze adding that the fire will be under control within two to three hours.

Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed said that a large amount of chemical was present at the factory.

The city’s administrator earlier informed the media that the fire brigade responded within 15 to 20 minutes to the fire incident.

Two people stranded at the upper storey of the factory building were also rescued during the fire fighting, administrator stated.

Assistant Commissioner SITE said that the fire was erupted at a chemical godown in the industrial area and the authorities were searching for the factory owners and the management.

“Fire tenders from Karachi Port Trust and Pakistan Navy also participated in the fire fighting to control the third degree blaze,” the AC said.

“Police said that people stranded in the building have also been rescued,” he said. “The experts will inspect the premises to inquire into the cause of the blaze,” he said.

“Legal action will be taken if the godown management found to be negligent in the inquiry of the incident”, he added.

According to earlier reports, a petrol pump located near the factory was closed, whereas, nearby factories and go-downs were also evacuated by police teams.

Police said that seven to eight people were rescued from the adjacent factories and go-downs.

Rangers personnel also arrived at the site and started assisting the rescue teams to douse the fire.

KWSB managing director said that emergency was imposed at Crush Plant, Nipa and Sakhi Hassan hydrants besides dispatching more water tankers to the fire scene.

