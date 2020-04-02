1,200-bed field isolation centre at Karachi Expo Centre becomes functional

KARACHI: A 1,200-bed field isolation centre established at Expo Centre Karachi for coronavirus patients on Thursday inaugurated, ARY News reported.

Governor Sindh, Corps Commander Karachi and Sindh’s health minister was present on the occasion of the inaugural. The centre is meant to isolate and treat confirmed patients of the coronavirus in a safe and secure environment.

Talking to newsmen after inspecting the arrangements in the isolation centre, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said confirmed patients of coronavirus will be kept in the centre and lauded the role of Pakistan Army in establishing the centre along with the Sindh government.

He said thousands of volunteers have registered themselves to discharge their duties in the centre. He said the isolation centre will remain functional till elimination of the coeronavirus pandemic from the country.

The governor Sindh urged philanthropists to come forward and donate to make the isolation centre functional for the long time.

With 34 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Sindh, the total number of the cases stands at 743, confirmed provincial health department.

According to the latest statistics released by the Sindh’s health ministry, as many as 34 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the province, during last 24 hours, out of which 17 were reported in Karachi. nine in Hyderabad, six cases were reported in Shaheed Benzirabad and two cases in Jamshoro.

The number of local transmission cases has crossed 400 mark and was recorded at 410 in the province.

