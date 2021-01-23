Fight over Garbage: Afghans thrash garbage picking workers in Karachi

KARACHI: When the city facing a worst crisis of garbage disposal a group of trash pickers subjected the workers of a garbage contractor to violence in Akhtar Colony here, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The incident took place in union council-1 of Akhtar Colony when the workers of a garbage picking company reached in the area to take the trash from the locality for disposal.

Some people already present at the place prevented workers of the garbage contractor by force and insisted that they have right to pick the garbage from the area.

The employees of the garbage company in blue uniforms were thrashed by some miscreants at the place.

According to police, some Afghan nationals were earlier used to pick garbage from the point, before the incident. “The row over garbage picking was ongoing for last few days. We are further inquiring into the matter,” local police officials said.

