Karachi govt school closed after COVID-19 positive cases

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus cases have been reported in a government school in Karachi, citing DEO Karachi South, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

COVID-19 positive cases have been diagnosed in the Government Boys Primary School Lyari, according to the District Education Officer (DEO) South.

The school has been closed for five days after COVID-19 positive cases detected in a report issued by the Benazir Bhutto Medical College, Lyari.

DEO South has said that the school building will be disinfected after detection of positive cases in school.

The tally of government schools closed in Karachi due to the pandemic has reached to 15 with this recent case, sources at the education department said.

According to sources, seven private academic institutions have also been closed due to COVID cases.

Pakistan has reported fresh 2,050 cases of novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 361,082.

The number of active cases has soared to 29,055. In the past 24 hours, 33 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,193.

A total of 29,378 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 324,834 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 4,979,939 samples have been tested thus far.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak began, Sindh has reported 156,528 cases, Punjab 111,047, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 42,615, Balochistan 16,449, Islamabad 24,444, Gilgit Baltistan 4,461, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 5,538 positive cases.

