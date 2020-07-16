Karachi to receive heavy rainfall on Friday: Met Office

KARACHI: Karachi likely to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow (Friday) under the influence of low-pressure area developed in the Arabian sea, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Pakistan Meteorological Department Sindh Director Sardar Sarfraz said that monsoon winds entered Sindh Wednesday night and it has already rained in Tharparkar and Thatta and Badin.

He said the fresh monsoon system will enter Karachi by tonight and moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the megacity on Thursday night or Friday morning.

“The rainfall activities in Karachi likely to continue for two days,” he added.

Sardar Sarfraz said that Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Thatta and Badin will also receive rainfall with Dust/Thunderstorm on Friday. The rainfall activities will continue for three days in abovementioned cities, said Met office.

The weather office also predicted rain-wind-thundershower in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Lower Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The met department earlier said that a new system of monsoon rains will likely to enter the city from July 20.

The maximum temperature recorded in the Islamabad today morning was 23-degree centigrade, Lahore 26, Karachi 31 Celsius, Peshawar 27, Quetta 25, Gilgit twenty-one, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad 21 degree centigrade.

