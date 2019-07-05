Dairy farmers in Karachi hike milk price by Rs10 per litre

KARACHI: The Karachi Dairy Farmers Association defying the orders of Commissioner Karachi has increased the price of milk by Rs10 per litre, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the dairy farmers have decided to sell milk to middlemen at the price of Rs110 per liter.

Official sources said that the price of milk was notified at Rs94 per litre by the city administration.

The President Dairy Farms Association said that the milk prices have been increased due to hike in the diesel price and production expenses.

On the other hand, the milk wholesale association has rejected the hike in prices of milk.

“Commissioner Karachi should take steps for controlling the milk prices, said spokesperson of milk wholesale association.

