Karachi hospital charging Rs12,268 for Sputnik-V covid vaccine

KARACHI: A private hospital in Karachi is reportedly excessively charging for two-dose Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik-V, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the sources, a private medical facility in Karachi has started bookings for administering COVID-19 vaccine from tomorrow.

The hospital is reportedly charging Rs6,134 for a single dose of Sputnik-V vaccine along with Rs2,500 as administrative charges, separately. Simultaneously, Rs12,268 are being charges from the masses willing to get Sputnik-V two-doses with Rs5,000 as administrative charges, separately.

As per policy, the 15pc charges of vaccine are included in the price of the vaccine, but the hospital is reportedly unduly charging the masses.

Read more: First shipment of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine reaches Pakistan

It is to be noted that the matter of fixing the price of the Russian Sputnik-V COVID vaccine, imported by a private pharmaceutical company, is currently under hearing at the Sindh High Court.

On March 18, a pharmaceutical company of Pakistan had received the first consignment of Russian-made Sputnik-V vaccine.

An official of the private firm said that the price of the vaccine will be fixed by the government soon. The Covid-19 vaccines would remain stored at the cold storage till approval of the price by the government.

