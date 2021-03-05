Karachi experiences hot weather as mercury soars to 36 ºCelsius

KARACHI: People in Karachi experiencing hot weather as mercury has soared to 36 ºCelsius in the port city, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday.

The PMD has forecast an extended summer in the country this year. “Normally the summer season begins from April, but this year it has started from March.”

Due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the North Arabian Sea, the winds from the sea to the city have been suspended.

The met office in a heatwave alert earlier said that due to the low pressure in North Arabian Sea maximum temperature in Karachi may rise to 40 ºCelsius and above from 1st July to 3rd July.

The weather will be turned pleasant on July 4 and 5 with drizzling in the morning and night on both days, the weather official said.

“Karachi can receive showers in coming week,” Sardar Sarfaraz said.

The PMD predicted rainfall in Tharparkar, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad on Wednesday (today) evening and the night.

The weather in most parts of the country will remain hot and humid today, while eastern

Balochistan, upper Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan will likely to receive rainfall with a thunderstorm, the weather office said in its report.

Yesterday the maximum temperature was recorded in Naukandi with 47 ºCelsius and 45 ºC at Mohenjo Daro and Sibi.

Comments

comments