Karachi to experience hot weather spell for next four to five days

KARACHI: The city likely to witness hot weather for the next four to five days, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) in its report on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Maximum temperature in the city likely to soar to 40 ºCelsius.

Met office in a weather report said that due to change of winds direction from southwest to north or northwest, hot to very hot and dry weather will prevail in Karachi during next four to five days with the maximum temperature likely to reach 40 ºCelsius.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) also predicted suspension of the sea breeze in daytime, which will add to further soaring of the temperature in the port city.

The weather department, however, dispelled apprehensions about an impending heatwave in the metropolis.

The Met Office had earlier warned against hotter weather in Karachi. The change comes because of dry and hot northwestern winds blowing towards Karachi, according to the weather report.

Talking about the intensity of soaring Mercury, weather pundits said that the temperature is likely to be 4°Celsius to 6°C higher than usual due to a change in the wind direction.

