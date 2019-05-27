Former police officer found running ‘Ice’ drug racket, kills girl in posh area of Karachi

Crystal Methamphetamine popularly known as ‘ice’ has become a plague in the cities of Pakistan, Major manufacturers and suppliers of the dangerous drug have been allegedly living in the posh area of Karachi’s Clifton area, ARY News reported.

Local police revealed that drug lords were operational in the residential area of Clifton-Defence and were housed in the vicinity where they are reportedly manufacturing and selling the illegal substance.

During investigations into a girl’s murder a while back the local police arrested 3 individuals out of whom one turned out to be a former police officer.

According to detals, the former police official, Khurram Sultan was an ice abuser himself and was partaking in the activity with the girl, after the girl started falling ill due to the dangerous drug, Khurram resorted to choking her neck till she was no more.

Khurram was taken into custody from a flat in the Defence view area of clifton.

The police report further revealed that the flat was being used as a common ground for drug abusers who came there to do drugs, Khurram had locked the girl inside the flat while she was intoxicated and left the premises, when he came back the girl was in dire straits after which he killed her.

The police further entailed that the perpetrator threw the girl’s lifeless body in Karachi’s Azizabad area with the help of a few friends.

The killer was caught with the help of close circuit monitoring cameras (CCTV).

