1,14,500 tons of imported wheat arrives in Karachi

KARACHI: Two more ships carrying wheat imported by the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has arrived in Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to Chairman TCP, Dr Riaz, vessels with 1,14,500 metric ton of wheat has arrived at the Karachi Port and Port Qasim here. So far 3,90000 metric ton of wheat has been imported to cater to domestic needs of the country, said the TCP chairman.

Dr Riaz said imported wheat will be handed over to the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to fulfill their requirements.

The shipments of wheat are taking place as per contracts awarded in view of the decision of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to maintain stocks as per the requirement of the country.

Read more: ECC grants permission for wheat import

The decision was taken in the session of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) chaired by Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

According to the declaration, the committee allowed the concerned authorities to import wheat through tenders as per the requirement of the country.

Comments

comments