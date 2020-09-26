Karachi’s issues put on back-burner after APC, says Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: A few days back the problems of Karachi were hot topic but the situation has changed after the All Parties Conference (APC), Chairman Paksarzameen Party Mustafa Kamal said on Saturday.

” A bout of exchange of shelling has started after the APC,” Mustafa Kamal, a former mayor of Karachi, said in his statement.

“As the city will receive another rainfall a new drama will be staged,” Kamal said.

“The prime minister read a package of 1100 billions and left the city”, PSP leader said. “No follow up seen after the announcement,” he further said.

“The package for Karachi is a tournament of talking and nothing else,” Kamal claimed.

“I have presented six points for solution of the problems of Karachi,” he said.

“Presently everyone has been engaged in saving or de-seating the government,” he said. “Everyone only thinking to save his or her position without caring about the people,” Kamal said.

“The MQM now saying that only a new province could solve the issues,” he said. The people have already rejected the MQM, he added.

Comments

comments